FG To Give N5.1bn TETFund Grant For 185 Research Proposals

The Tertiary Education Trust finance’s National Research Fund award cycle has been approved for N5,128,180,623, to finance 185 successful research projects.

Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, conveyed this clearance based on the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee’s proposal. The full procedure began in March 2023, with 4,287 Concept Notes received from prospective applicants and rigorous screening completed.

On Wednesday in Abuja, the Acting Director of Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, released a statement on behalf of TETFund’s Executive Secretary, Sonny Echono.

According to the statement, “The breakdown of the approval reveals that N3,784,635,923.00 was allocated for the Science, Engineering, Technology, and Innovation thematic group. Additionally, N759,875,400.00 was assigned for Humanities and Social Science, while the Cross-Cutting thematic group received N583,669,300.63. with individual grants ranging between N8 million and over N46 million.”

Notable approved research projects for the Science, Engineering, Technology, and Innovation thematic group include the Application of the Hydro-Biogeochemical Framework for Sustainable Water Quality Management, the Development and Use of Doubled Haploid Maize Lines, the Intelligent Multichamber Evaporative Cooling Preservative System, and the Development of an Electric Vehicle with Special Tracking Features.

Projects approved under the Cross-Cutting thematic group include the use of scrap tires and plastic waste for renewable energy storage systems, the development of appropriate technology for the production of aluminum alloy sacrificial anodes, and the investigation of pulse electric fields for wound healing and cancer treatment.