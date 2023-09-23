The Nigerian government has revealed its plan to generate 20,000 megawatts of electricity by 2026 and 60,000 megawatts by 2060.

Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Power, made the announcement during a visit to the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s (TCN) National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo, Osun State.

Adelabu revealed the ministry’s short and long-term objectives for increasing power generation, transmission, and distribution in Nigeria during his speech.

“Like I told you, it’s an aspiration for Nigeria to have minimum of 60,000 megawatts of power by 2060; that is 60 gigawatts. And 2030 is the medium term objective of achieving 30,000 megawatts of power.

“But like I mentioned in one of the programmes I attended, in as much as we are on course in achieving this, given the experiences of other countries who are even able to achieve over 100,000 megawatts within 40 to 50 years, this is not an ambitious target for Nigeria, we can easily achieve it.

“We have target for transmission capacity, we have target for distribution capacity and we have target for power generation capacity. By 2026, we should be able to achieve 20,000 megawatts of electricity,” Adelabu said.