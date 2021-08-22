FG To Further Engage Aviation Unions For Sector’s Development

August 22, 2021 213

The Federal Government has assured aviation unions of their continuous involvement in the decision-making process that affects the development of the sector.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of the aviation ministry, James Odaudu, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Sirika said that unions would support the ministry in achieving its mandate to reposition the Nigerian aviation industry to benefit stakeholders.

He said, “It is hoped that this strategic retreat~, as the name implies, will refocus leaders of our various unions towards redefining their strategies from incessant disputes and actions that can create instability in the sector.

“We need you, as strategic partners, as much as you need us, as managers of the sector, to deliver on our joint responsibility of repositioning the sector for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“This appeal has become imperative; having entered the critical stage of the implementation of the sector development roadmap, we need all hands on deck to ensure its success.

“It is hoped that the retreat will take a very critical look at the effects of having so many unions in the aviation sector as harmony cannot be achieved with a cacophony of voices on the same or similar issues.

“Like in other sectors, the challenge of poor and non-proactive leadership has contributed to lack of trust by members and wrong strategies by union leaders in addressing the myriads of issues that regularly call for attention.

“Unions should, therefore, ensure that only qualified, tested and trusted leaders, who are truly workers, should be voted into leadership positions at the local, state and national levels.

“It is only leaders with integrity that will have the courage to face employers objectively and call their members to order when things go wrong.

“This will avoid a situation where the unions pursue shadows while leaving the substance, especially during collective bargaining and conflict resolution engagements.”