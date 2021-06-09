fbpx
FG To Feed 9m Pupils In Public Schools

FOOD & NUTRITION

June 9, 2021
The Federal Government (FG) revealed that it is targeting over nine million pupils in public schools across Nigeria in the second phase of its School Feeding Programme (SFP).

Through the school feeding programme the pupils will receive free daily meals courtesy of the Federal Government.

Sadiya Farouk, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja.

READ ALSO: World Bank Raises Nigeria’s Economic Growth To 1.8%

Beneficiaries

Primary 1 to 3 across 54,619 schools nationwide are those who benefit from the school feeding programme.

Farouk discosed that one million Nigerians will also receive ₦5,000 for six months under the Rapid Response Register (RRR), an intervention by FG targeted at urban informal workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

N-Power

On the N-Power programme, the Minister said 550,000 applicants qualified for the final selection of the first stream of Batch C and that another 500,000 will subsequently be engaged.

According to her, the arrangement has also been concluded to empower 320,000 beneficiaries of the programme who exited batched A and B.

