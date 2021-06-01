fbpx
FG To Explore Gold Mining Opportunities

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

FG To Explore Gold Mining Opportunities

June 1, 2021029
FG To Explore Gold Mining Opportunities

The Federal Government has disclosed its intentions to explore the possibilities that lie in the gold mining sector, taking into account its benefits for the economy.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Solid Minerals, Uchechukwu Ogah, in Abuja over the weekend.

Ogah noted that the government was making efforts to diversify the country’s economy and shift reliance on oil and its other products to other viable industries.

He described the exploration of gold and other elements of the mining sector as the future of the economy’s growth.

Ogah said, “We are moving away from oil because we believe that minerals are a thing of the future and the President has done a lot in initiating projects that are helping us to explore some of the few minerals that are of high value in the country.

READ ALSO: RMAFC Records N496.39 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021

“Apart from that, the President has equally initiated what we call Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining initiative which led to the presentation of the first locally mined artisanal miner’s gold bar to Mr. President.

“The proposal is that we are looking at a good policy where gold would be explored, produced and if possible refined in Nigeria so that we can use it to shore-up our reserve and to ensure that the depreciation on our Naira is controlled when we have a good number of raw resources to shore-up our reserve.

“So we believe that there is a lot we can do together that will be mutually beneficial to both parties and our country. I believe that both of us can work purposefully to grow the sector collectively for the interest of the nation”.

About Author

FG To Explore Gold Mining Opportunities
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTER
July 26, 20190139

Gold Holds Steady As Focus Shifts To ECB, Investors Eye Rate Cuts

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold held steady on Thursday in cautious trading before a European Central Bank meeting where the bank is expected to provide clarity on its stance on monet
Read More
Gold CHEMICAL & PETRO-CHEMICALNEWSLETTER
November 27, 20180161

Gold Gains Ground Ahead Of G20 Summit

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar weakened, with uncertainties over the outcome of an upcoming G20 meeting and the future course for Britain’s exit f
Read More
INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
March 21, 20170127

Global Stock Markets Commence New Week in Cautious Trade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram World stocks opened the week trading cautiously on Monday, March 20 after the G20’s decision to drop a pledge to avoid trade protectionism. Asian stoc
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.