fbpx
FG To Expand Digital Switch Over To 31 States

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERMEDIANEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

FG To Expand Digital Switch Over To 31 States

February 23, 202109
FG Bars Planned Protests At Lekki Toll Gate

The Nigerian Government is set to roll out the Digital Switch Over, DSO, programme across the remaining 31 states in the country following the approval of N9.6 billion for the initiative.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during the inauguration of a 13-member ministerial task force to drive the Digital Switch Over process on Tuesday, said the government was planning to create one million jobs from the initiative.

Mohammed, who is the chair of the taskforce, inaugurated the members at a press briefing in Abuja.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the pilot of the DSO was launched in Jos on April 30, 2016, followed by Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, Enugu, and Osogbo.

Mohammed said, “With the payment approval by FEC, and with 31 states to cover, we have our work cut out for us.

READ ALSO: Senate Committee To Screen New Service Chiefs

“We have no more excuses for not rapidly rolling out the DSO across the country, hence my decision to set up a 13-member Ministerial Task Force, which I will personally chair, to take charge of the rollout.”

He listed members of the task force and the organisations they represent as Prof. Armstrong Idachaba (National Broadcasting Commission);  Edward Amana (Digiteam); Tunde Adegbola (Digiteam); Sa’a Ibrahim (Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria);  Sadeeq Musa (ITS); and Godfrey Ohuabunwa (Set-Top-Box Manufacturers); who is also standing in for the BON Chair.

Others are Lekan Fadolapo (APCON); Aisha  Omar (Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning); J. O. Attah (Nigeria Customs Service);  Nnanna Ibom (Ministry of Information and Culture); Olusegun Yakubu (Pinnacle Communications); and Joe Mutah ( Ministry of Information and Culture) who will serve as Secretary.

Related tags :

About Author

FG To Expand Digital Switch Over To 31 States
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

January 19, 20166202

Trading Moves Farther South as NSE Index Sheds 4.10%

Nigeria’s equity continued its movement southward  on Monday, January 18, as the Nigerian Stock Exchnage, NSE, All-Share Index plunged by 4.10% compared with a loss of 2.99% recorded last Friday, Janu
Read More
COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
January 13, 20200175

Bayelsa State Government Appeals Judgment on Ceded Oil Wells to Rivers State

The Bayelsa State Government has appealed the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which ceded disputed oil wells between Rivers and Bayelsa States to Rivers State. The appeal was filed by the S
Read More
January 11, 2014046

Sammy Okposo: COSON Lacks Monitoring Infrastructure

Following the recent face-off between the regulatory bodies in the entertainment industry, popular Gospel song writer and musician, Sammy Okposo, recently expressed his views on issues surrounding his
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon