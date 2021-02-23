FG To Expand Digital Switch Over To 31 States

February 23, 2021 9

The Nigerian Government is set to roll out the Digital Switch Over, DSO, programme across the remaining 31 states in the country following the approval of N9.6 billion for the initiative.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during the inauguration of a 13-member ministerial task force to drive the Digital Switch Over process on Tuesday, said the government was planning to create one million jobs from the initiative.

Mohammed, who is the chair of the taskforce, inaugurated the members at a press briefing in Abuja.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the pilot of the DSO was launched in Jos on April 30, 2016, followed by Abuja, Ilorin, Kaduna, Enugu, and Osogbo.

Mohammed said, “With the payment approval by FEC, and with 31 states to cover, we have our work cut out for us.

“We have no more excuses for not rapidly rolling out the DSO across the country, hence my decision to set up a 13-member Ministerial Task Force, which I will personally chair, to take charge of the rollout.”

He listed members of the task force and the organisations they represent as Prof. Armstrong Idachaba (National Broadcasting Commission); Edward Amana (Digiteam); Tunde Adegbola (Digiteam); Sa’a Ibrahim (Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria); Sadeeq Musa (ITS); and Godfrey Ohuabunwa (Set-Top-Box Manufacturers); who is also standing in for the BON Chair.

Others are Lekan Fadolapo (APCON); Aisha Omar (Ministry of Finance, Budget, and National Planning); J. O. Attah (Nigeria Customs Service); Nnanna Ibom (Ministry of Information and Culture); Olusegun Yakubu (Pinnacle Communications); and Joe Mutah ( Ministry of Information and Culture) who will serve as Secretary.