FG To Establish Toll Plazas On Some Routes

The Federal Government has disclosed intentions to erect toll plazas on “selected roads”.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that some selected dual carriageways would be selected for the creation of toll plazas.

Fashola noted that only 14.3 percent of the current total road networks are eligible for tolling, while 85.27 percent will not be eligible.

He said that there would be exceptions to those who would pay toll fees once the plazas are established, including motorcycles, tricycles, and other approved vehicles.

The minister said, “So, the total network of roads today, assuming we wanted to start today, that will be eligible for tolling on federal network will be 14.3% of the total network.

“So 85.27% will not be eligible for tolling. We have seen that most of those dual carriageways also have alternative roads, but they are single carriageway that’s why we left them.

“So the only exception to single carriageway are some bridges and they are listed in the regulation.

The Ministry of works and housing presented a policy memorandum for the approval of federal roads, bridges, tolling policy, and also a regulation that will provide legal framework for the tolling policy.

“So we have taken another step. So let me be clear, tolls are not going to start tomorrow. So let us be clear about that.”