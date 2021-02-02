FG To Engage Local Investors

February 2, 2021 16

The federal government has disclosed plans to engage local investors.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Adeniyi Adebayo while speaking to a team from Daniel Franco Institute.

The visit to the minister by the delegations was to solicit support for the establishment of the Rabelat Entrepreneurship Centre for Animal Husbandry (RECAH) in the country.

Adebayo pledged to the delegations that the federal government was ready to make Nigeria a top choice for investors.

He also stated the importance of partnering with the organisation to discuss a strategic partnership.

“It is imperative for the ministry to engage the institute to deliberate on the nature of strategic partnership and level of collaboration,” Adebayo said.

READ ALSO: FG Set To Receive 15 million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In February

On the work of RECAH, the Managing Director of Rabelat, Ahmed Raji, said that RECAH would function in dual ways: training and commercial firm for the animal husbandry sector.

He added that the institute’s training arm would pay detailed attention to the study of animal husbandry and entrepreneurship, giving trainees a platform to choose, breed, care for, and sell livestock.

Raji estimated that the projected would require the sum of N2 billion and that it would be channeled into the construction of an administration block and lecture halls, hostel, and other equipment necessary to aid training and commercialisation.