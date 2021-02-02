fbpx
FG To Engage Local Investors

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS

FG To Engage Local Investors

February 2, 2021016
FG To Engage Local Investors

The federal government has disclosed plans to engage local investors.

This disclosure was made by the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment Adeniyi Adebayo while speaking to a team from Daniel Franco Institute.

The visit to the minister by the delegations was to solicit support for the establishment of the Rabelat Entrepreneurship Centre for Animal Husbandry (RECAH) in the country.

Adebayo pledged to the delegations that the federal government was ready to make Nigeria a top choice for investors.

He also stated the importance of partnering with the organisation to discuss a strategic partnership.

“It is imperative for the ministry to engage the institute to deliberate on the nature of strategic partnership and level of collaboration,” Adebayo said.

READ ALSO: FG Set To Receive 15 million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In February

On the work of RECAH, the Managing Director of Rabelat, Ahmed Raji, said that RECAH would function in dual ways: training and commercial firm for the animal husbandry sector.

He added that the institute’s training arm would pay detailed attention to the study of animal husbandry and entrepreneurship, giving trainees a platform to choose, breed, care for, and sell livestock.

Raji estimated that the projected would require the sum of N2 billion and that it would be channeled into the construction of an administration block and lecture halls, hostel, and other equipment necessary to aid training and commercialisation.

Related tags :

About Author

FG To Engage Local Investors
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

October 31, 2014036

SEC Charges Entertainment Industry To Seek Funding From Capital Market

The Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Arunma Oteh, has called on stakeholders in the entertainment industry to seek funding from the capital market, stating that the funding
Read More
May 25, 2015931

Stock Market Index Slides By 0.49% On Persistent Bearish Trend

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, closed in the negative zone on weak sentiments across the market. The performance indicators of the NSE; the All Share Index and ma
Read More
June 12, 2014037

Automotive Policy Threatens N25bn Foreign Direct Investment At Lagos Port

There are indications that the Federal Government’s new automotive policy, recently implemented may be encountering its first obstacle, as it threatens over N25billion Foreign Direct Investment made b
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon