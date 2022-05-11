fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

Nigerians Spend ₦500bn On Medical Tourism Every Year – Lai Mohammed

May 11, 2022088
Nigerians Spend ₦500bn On Medical Tourism Every Year - Lai Mohammed

The Federal Government (FG) said it going to set up affordable world-class health facilities to end medical tourism and brain drain in Nigeria.

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture on Tuesday said Nigeria would soon put an end to the over ₦500 billion being spent on medical tourism annually.

He said the country would soon welcome foreign patients and medical personnel on its shores rather than having its citizens travel yearly and spending more than ₦500 billion for medical tourism.

“We as a country will also conserve our foreign reserves while earning foreign exchange, we will begin to reverse the brain drain in the health sector; create jobs and provide affordable and standard healthcare for our people.

“Of course, facilities like Duchess International are veritable tools for job creation, in addition to attracting medical tourists from across the world.

“It’s a new dawn for the health sector and we are proud of what Duchess and other healthcare facilities are doing in bringing about this new dawn,’’ the minister said.

Mohammed noted that although the facility was private-sector driven, the Federal Government provided the enabling environment and funding for its realisation.

Bill To Enable Statutory Delegates Vote At Conventions Passes Senate

About Author

Nigerians Spend ₦500bn On Medical Tourism Every Year – Lai Mohammed
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

March 26, 20140211

Edo Hospital To Be Completed In 9 Months

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo State has reaffirmed that the ongoing remodelling of the Central Hospital, Benin, would be completed in nine months. He gav
Read More
Attack on Nigerian High Commission INTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
February 18, 20200437

Foreign Investors Rush Ghana’s $3 billion Eurobond as Reforms Pan out

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Ahead of Nigeria, Ghana has been considered top on foreign investors’ list so far in 2020. The nation, which was described as one with a slowing economy, cr
Read More
Neconde Energy COVERNEWS CLIPSOIL & GAS
June 17, 20190824

Seven Banks Sign $640 million Agreement to Refinance Neconde Energy’s OML 42

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A consortium of seven local and international lenders has signed an agreement to refinance Neconde Energy Limited’s Senior Secured Medium-Term Loan Facility
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.