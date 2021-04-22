FG To Electrify Unity Schools With Solar-powered Mini-grids

April 22, 2021 72

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, says the Federal Government will set up solar mini-grids in all the 104 unity schools across the country.

In a series of posts on Twitter on Wednesday, the minister said the renewable energy project is expected to improve security in the schools.

There have been several attacks on public schools across the country in recent times.

Mamman added that mini-grids will also be provided in 200 primary health centres (PHCs) across the country to improve healthcare services.

“The Federal Ministry of Power, under my watch, is embarking on a programme to electrify 200 primary health centres and all the 104 Unity Schools in the country,” Mamman said.

“The mini-grid is also designed to provide solar powered street lights to the immediate communities of the PHCs and within the environment of the Unity Schools.

“We took this extraordinary step, to revolutionise and ease the learning process in our schools, as well as to facilitate uninterrupted healthcare services to our rural communities.

“The lighting programme is also expected to enhance the security arrangements around the schools.”

He added that the programme is being handled by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and will “create jobs and provide energy access to the unserved or underserved communities across all the geo-political zones under the Federal Government’s plan to achieve 30% renewable energy sources by 2030”.