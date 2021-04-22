fbpx
FG To Electrify Unity Schools With Solar-powered Mini-grids

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

EDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY

FG To Electrify Unity Schools With Solar-powered Mini-grids

April 22, 2021072
FG To Electrify Unity Schools With Solar-powered Mini-grids

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, says the Federal Government will set up solar mini-grids in all the 104 unity schools across the country.

In a series of posts on Twitter on Wednesday, the minister said the renewable energy project is expected to improve security in the schools.

There have been several attacks on public schools across the country in recent times.

Mamman added that mini-grids will also be provided in 200 primary health centres (PHCs) across the country to improve healthcare services.

“The Federal Ministry of Power, under my watch, is embarking on a programme to electrify 200 primary health centres and all the 104 Unity Schools in the country,” Mamman said.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Breweries Plc Flags off 7th Edition of Maltina Teacher of The Year

“The mini-grid is also designed to provide solar powered street lights to the immediate communities of the PHCs and within the environment of the Unity Schools.

“We took this extraordinary step, to revolutionise and ease the learning process in our schools, as well as to facilitate uninterrupted healthcare services to our rural communities.

“The lighting programme is also expected to enhance the security arrangements around the schools.”

He added that the programme is being handled by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), and will “create jobs and provide energy access to the unserved or underserved communities across all the geo-political zones under the Federal Government’s plan to achieve 30% renewable energy sources by 2030”.

About Author

FG To Electrify Unity Schools With Solar-powered Mini-grids
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NESG BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 8, 20200204

NESG Urges FG to Discourage Policies that Impoverish Nigerians

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has advised the federal government not to encourage policies that make Nigerians poorer. This was disclosed in a s
Read More
FIFA Women's Cup 2023 NEWSLETTERSPORTS
June 26, 20200113

Australia, New Zealand to Co-host FIFA Women’s Cup 2023

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be staged in Australia and New Zealand, following a vote taken by the FIFA Council during its meeting held via videocon
Read More
COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
August 31, 2020097

Breaking: Supreme Court Upholds Yahaya Bello’s Victory

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Supreme Court upholds the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. More to follow… Source: ChanneyTV Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.