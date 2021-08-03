FG To Dismiss Workers Leaking Official Documents On Social Media

August 3, 2021 60

The Federal Government has threatened to dismiss any government worker involved in the publication of confidential government documents on social media.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, expressed displeasure at the incessant exposure of official documents in disregard of civil service rules.

Yemi-Esan, in a circular dated August 2, 2021 stated that culprits would be disciplined in line with Public Service Rules 030401 and 030402.

The circular is entitled ‘Unauthorised circulation of official documents/information on social media’ was marked HCSF/3065/Vol.1 /94.’

The circular read, “The attention of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has been drawn to the incessant unauthorised disclosure of official documents/information on social media platforms.

“This reckless action is tantamount to a breach of the Oath of Secrecy public servants swore to, and a serious misconduct which may lead to dismissal from the service, as provided in the Public Service Rules 030401 and 030402.

“Henceforth, any officer caught posting/reporting government documents on social media and other platforms without authorisation would be severely disciplined in accordance with the provisions of the PSR.

“This circular, therefore, reinforces the earlier circular on the subject, Ref. No/ HCSF/109/S.l/120 dated May 22, 2020 and other extant regulations prohibiting unauthorised publishing of official documents.

“Permanent Secretaries and Heads/Chief Executive Officers of extra-ministerial departments are to bring the content of this circular to all staff for compliance.”

The circular was also shared with the Chief of Staff to the President; Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Office of the Vice-President; ministers; Secretary to the Government of the Federation; permanent secretaries; service chiefs/lnspector-GeneräI of Police; and Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria.

Others are the chairmen of the Federal Civil Service Commission, Police Service Commission, Code of Conduct Bureau, Code of Conduct Tribunal, Federal Character Commission, Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Federal Inland Revenue Service and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.