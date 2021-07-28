FG To Create Three-Day Road Diversion On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

July 28, 2021 99

The Lagos-Sagamu road on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway corridor will be shut closed off for construction work for three days.

This was disclosed by the Federal Controller of Works for Lagos State, Engineer Kayode Popoola, who said that the work would take 72 hours.

He noted that there would be a diversion, giving further guidelines on alternative routes.

Popoola said, “As part of the progress achieved on the road construction, the contractor will launch the beams and that will take us about 72 hours,” the federal controller said.

READ ALSO: FG Restates Commitment To Road Infrastructure To Increase Trade

“Diversion has been created about 800 meters away, 400 before and 400 after the point of the construction. Any vehicle coming from Ibadan coming towards Makun at kilometer 37 plus 100 would have to shift to Lagos bound lane and would join its original lane 400 meters after.

“It’s not like we’re trying to close the Lagos-Ibadan or that there is going to be any gridlock. We’re only using this opportunity to tell the public that it’s only 72 hours that the diversion will be created. It’s not partial closure and it’s not total closure.”