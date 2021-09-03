FG To Conduct Mandatory Civil Servants Verification Exercise from September 9

September 3, 2021 41

According to a circular issued on August 27, 2021, the Director of Recruitment and Appointment, Federal Civil Service Commission, Ibrahim Anjugu, has announced September 9, 2021, as the date for the commencement of the nationwide verification exercise of all civil servants recruited by the Federal Civil Service Commission from 2013 to 2020.

The circular which was signed on behalf of the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Wakil Bukar, with reference number: 3171/S.7/ T3/101 was forwarded to all permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial offices.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, also, on August 30, acknowledged the receipt of the document on the proposed workers’ audit.

The content of the circular reveals that the compulsory verification exercise will be done in the six geopolitical political zones of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The commission warned the salary of any officer who fails to participate in the verification exercise will be stopped automatically.

Those affected are required to provide the original and copy of letters of employment or temporary appointment; letter of employment regularisation/permanent appointment, and original and copy of last promotion.

Other requirements are a copy of the gazette of appointment and confirmation; a copy of the letter of staff changes, and the last IPPIS payslip.

“Please note that any officer who fails to turn up for the verification will have his or her salary automatically stopped.

“Kindly bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers, including all those asked to work from home, those on secondment/transfer to other agencies as well as those on approved study leave,” Anjugu stated.

It is assumed that one of the reasons behind the mandatory verification exercise is to enable the federal government detect ghost workers from the pay roll.