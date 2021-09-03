fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LABOURNEWS

FG To Conduct Mandatory Civil Servants Verification Exercise from September 9

September 3, 2021041
FG To Conduct Mandatory Civil Servants Verification Exercise from September 9

According to a circular issued on August 27, 2021, the Director of Recruitment and Appointment, Federal Civil Service Commission, Ibrahim Anjugu, has announced September 9, 2021, as the date for the commencement of the nationwide verification exercise of all civil servants recruited by the Federal Civil Service Commission from 2013 to 2020.

The circular which was signed on behalf of the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Wakil Bukar, with reference number: 3171/S.7/ T3/101 was forwarded to all permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial offices.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, also, on August 30, acknowledged the receipt of the document on the proposed workers’ audit.

The content of the circular reveals that the compulsory verification exercise will be done in the six geopolitical political zones of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

READ ALSO: FCT UBEB Visits Lagos SUBEB On Education Development

The commission warned the salary of any officer who fails to participate in the verification exercise will be stopped automatically.

Those affected are required to provide the original and copy of letters of employment or temporary appointment; letter of employment regularisation/permanent appointment, and original and copy of last promotion.

Other requirements are a copy of the gazette of appointment and confirmation; a copy of the letter of staff changes, and the last IPPIS payslip.

“Please note that any officer who fails to turn up for the verification will have his or her salary automatically stopped.

“Kindly bring the contents of this circular to the attention of all concerned officers, including all those asked to work from home, those on secondment/transfer to other agencies as well as those on approved study leave,” Anjugu stated.

It is assumed that one of the reasons behind the mandatory verification exercise is to enable the federal government detect ghost workers from the pay roll.

About Author

FG To Conduct Mandatory Civil Servants Verification Exercise from September 9
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

June 19, 20140156

FRSC Declares Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria Route As Most Dangerous

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said  that the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano and Wudil routes are the most dangerous in Nigeria, recording the hig
Read More
Buhari Meets With New COAS, Faruk Yahaya And Defence Minister NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY
June 8, 20210576

Buhari Meets With New COAS, Faruk Yahaya And Defence Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari met with the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, and the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi on how to end insecurity in the count
Read More
February 2, 20151155

Global Oil Plunge Pulls Chevron’s Earnings Down To $3.5bn

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Last weekend, major oil producing firm, Chevron Corporation, recorded a drop in its fourth quarter earnings to $3.5 billion, compared with $4.9 billion in t
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.