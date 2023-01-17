FG To Commission 1,071 Houses In 8 States To Combat Housing Deficit

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has announced the inauguration of 1,071 completed houses across eight project sites to combat housing deficit.

On Tuesday, the bank announced this in a statement signed by Timan Elayo, group head, corporate communications, FMBN.

According to FMBN, the housing units are among the over 3,560 homes built in phases one and two of the national affordable housing delivery program.

According to the bank, the scheme is a collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA).

According to the company, the program aims to build and deliver decent, safe, and quality housing for Nigerian workers at a reasonable cost.

It went on to say that the house types are based on tried-and-true social housing models and include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with prices ranging from ₦3.1 million to ₦8.3 million.

According to the bank, the commissioning exercise will take place on Thursday, January 19, 2023, in eight states.

Akure, Ondo state; Yola, Adamawa state; Katsina, Abakiliki, Ebonyi state; Damaturu, Yobe state; Sokoto, Maiduguri, Borno; and Kogi state are among them.

FMBN stated that the program’s Joint Implementation Committee (JIC), comprised of the NLC, TUC, and NECA, approved the commissioning exercise at its meeting in Abuja.

Hamman Madu, the managing director of FMBN, expressed delight at the completion of the first batch of housing units, while thanking the labor centers for their cooperation and support.

“We are excited at the progress that we have made on the national affordable housing delivery programme. Indeed, it is a historic initiative as it marks the first time that FMBN and the organised labour and NECA are working together on the basis of a realistic and acceptable framework for delivering affordable housing to Nigerian workers,” Madu said.

He went on to say that the involvement and contributions of stakeholders to the project design make the scheme a fit-for-purpose tool that will deliver houses that workers can afford.

This, according to Madu, is part of the overall national effort to address the massive housing deficit, which experts now estimate to be more than 22 million housing units.