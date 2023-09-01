FG To Close Lagos Airport Old Terminal From October 1

Beginning October 1, 2023, all international airlines servicing Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos are expected to migrate from the old international terminal building, which will be closed for repairs, to the new terminal building.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, announced this on Thursday during a tour of the Lagos airport’s aviation facilities.

Keyamo also stated his intention to improve the aviation industry.

According to him, all plans made by his predecessor, Hadi Sirika, including the proposed Nigeria Air, have been put on hold to allow for proper contract auditing.

The minister, who also took a bus ride to inspect the airport’s perimeter fence, emphasized that aviation safety is his top priority.

Girma Wake, a seasoned aviator, resigned as Chairman of Ethiopian Airlines in June, amid controversy over the launch of Nigeria’s state airline, Nigeria Air.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Captain Dapo Olumide, Interim Managing Director of Nigeria Air, stated that the aircraft used to unveil the country’s national career was a legitimate chartered flight from Ethiopian Airlines, and that the aircraft was returned to Ethiopian Airlines following the unveiling on the last day of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in May.

Nigeria’s Senate and House of Representatives Aviation Committees both called the launch of Nigeria Air a sham.