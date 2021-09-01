fbpx

FG To Begin Restoration Of Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

September 1, 2021094
The Federal Government (FG) is ready to begin the restoration of failed portions of the Lagos-Sango-Abeokuta federal highway.

Babatunde Raji Fashola, the Minister for Works and Housing announced this on Tuesday during a teleconference between the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the Minister’s team.

This improvement is a result of the intervention of Governor Abiodun over the deplorable state of the federal road.

Kunle Somorin, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary said areas of immediate attention are the failed portions around Sango-Ota on the Lagos – Abeokuta express road and the Otta – Idiroko road.

According to Somorin, those portions of the federal roads have become a nightmare to motorists and commuters.

A team of engineers from the Federal Ministry of Works is now expected on Thursday for preparatory assessment ahead of the rehabilitation works.

Present at the meeting called at the instance of Governor Abiodun was the Minister; Managing Director, Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi; Director of Federal Highway (Construction and Rehabilitation), Engr Folorunso Esan; among others.

Governor Abiodun assured residents of the state that his administration will leave no stone unturned in his commitment to building and upgrading public infrastructure across the state.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

