FG To Begin Installation Of ₦140 billion Solar Home Systems

November 29, 2020 38

The Federal Government will commence the installation of ₦140 billion off-grid solar home systems in rural communities across the country from the first week of December.

Confirming the development, Laolu Akande, the senior special assistant on media and publicity to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the initiative is a continuation of coordinated implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He said the initiative involves 5 million home systems to about 25 million people in under-served and off-grid communities across the country.

The programme will include the assembly and manufacturing of components of off-grid solutions to facilitate the growth of the local manufacturing industry, while the use of local content will be prioritised.