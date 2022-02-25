fbpx

FG To Arrange Special Flights To Evacuate Nigerians From Ukraine

February 25, 2022040
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said that the Federal Government (FG) is planning a special flight operation to evacuate Nigerians from Ukraine amid the escalating crisis in the country.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia had announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions heard soon after across the country and its foreign minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria has received with surprise, reports of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia,” a statement signed by Ministry spokesperson Francisca Omayuli said.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been reassured by the Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine of the safety of Nigerians in that country and measures being undertaken to keep them safe and facilitate the evacuation of those who wish to leave.

“The Federal Government wishes to assure the families with loved ones in Ukraine that as soon as the airports in the country are opened, it would assist in facilitating the evacuation of Nigerians who are willing to leave.

“In the meantime, the Nigerian Mission has confirmed that military action by the Russians has been confined to military installations.”

