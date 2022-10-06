FG To Add 817megawatts To Improve Electricity In Abuja

The Federal Government (FG) has revealed that it plans to add 817 megawatts of electricity to the national grid to improve power supply in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and surrounding areas.

Sule Abdulaziz, managing director of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), stated this in Abuja on Wednesday while inspecting ongoing projects in Abuja.

According to Abdulaziz, the French Development Agency (AFD), a donor organization, is funding the TCN project known as the “Abuja feeding scheme.”

When completed, he claims, it will add 1, 465 transmission lines to the grid, thereby upgrading and reinforcing power supply to the FCT.

“With the additional lines, TCN capacity of transmission lines will be higher than what is in existence and this means that in future, we can build some sub-stations without upgrading the lines,” he said.

According to Abdulaziz, the project will add five transmission substations, 143 kilometers of 330 kilovolt (KV) transmission lines, and 81 kilometers of 132 KV transmission lines to Abuja.

“This is part of efforts to increase transmission wheeling capacity in the FCT and environs,” he said.

“The project is categorised into six lots and is far advanced in execution above 85 percent in total completion by December.”

The managing director said the project was designed by the present administration to ensure that in the next 50 years, there would be no need for other substations in the FCT.

“This will be adequate and it will serve the population of Abuja,” he added.

“The government, while making plans for the project, has in mind that if the population of FCT increases within five to 10 years, there is a master plan that the station will serve the territory in the next 50 years.”