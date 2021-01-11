fbpx
FG Threatens To Suspend Train Services Over Breach Of COVID-19 Protocol

FG Threatens To Suspend Train Services Over Breach Of COVID-19 Protocol

FG Threatens To Suspend Train Services Over Breach Of COVID-19 Protocol

Due to the failure of passengers to observe COVID-119 protocols, the federal government has threatened to suspend train services.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi while appearing on the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) breakfast programme buttressed the high risk associated with using the service, as it conveys 4,000 passengers daily on the Abuja-Kaduna service.

Amaechi stated further that Nigerians should adapt to the times, adding that passengers must use face mask when using the service.

“If the Lagos-Ibadan passengers flout the COVID protocols, we will stop the train [services]. Don’t forget that we convey about 4,000 passengers in a day on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line,” he said.

“Now, imagine that about 20 persons have coronavirus. They can transmit the same to the entire 4,000 passengers. If we take 2,000 to Abuja and 2,000 to Kaduna, the rate of transmission will be very high. We can’t continue that way.

“The same is applicable to Lagos. For us, we insist that everybody must obey the protocols. Wear your mask throughout the journey till you step down.

“As far as we are concerned, we need to learn how to live with COVID-19. I really want to congratulate those that achieve this feat.”

He blamed the delay in the inauguration of the Lagos-Ibadan service on the rising cases of COVID-19.

“We were to inaugurate it in the first week of January. We had to stop doing minor completion because of the rise in COVID-19 transmission,” the minister said.

“The timeline for the inauguration is dependent on COVID-19. If it stops today, we will need additional two weeks. It may not even need to stop completely.

“If it reduces drastically, we will be happy to go ahead and commission. This was our expectation but unfortunately, it shot up.

