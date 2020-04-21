FG Tenders Apology over Breach of COVID-19 Protocols at Abba Kyari’s Burial

The federal government yesterday apologised for the lapses and the violation of COVID-19 safety principles and protocols that occurred during Saturday’s burial of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, in Abuja.

It also cautioned Nigerians against undue optimism over when the COVID-19 pandemic would end, assuring them, however, that it was striving to overcome the virus, which cases rose to 665 yesterday with 188 patients discharged, while 22 persons dead.

The federal government said as part of the renewed efforts to combat the pandemic, it had developed a new action plan to tackle the spread of the virus, adding that it would evacuate Nigerians living abroad by next week.

Besides, the federal and state governments, yesterday gave updates in their efforts at combating the virus with Edo and Ondo states announcing the discharge of their index cases, while Lagos State said from next week it would make the wearing of face masks compulsory in the public.

Meanwhile, no fewer than eight private hospitals have suspended operations in Lagos for two weeks apparently to allow for the recertification of their facilities after treating COVID-19 patients, in some cases unknowingly.

At a press conference yesterday in Abuja, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, and the National Coordinator on COVID- 19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, apologised on behalf of the federal government to Nigerians over the lapses, at Kyari’s burial.

Mustapha listed some of the violations, which PTF had regrettably observed to include, failure to follow the guidance provided on mass gatherings, social distancing, personal hygiene and restriction of movements.

“PTF recognises, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our messaging to Nigerians at the funeral of the late Chief of Staff.

“These principles for emphasis include the guidance provided on mass gatherings; social distancing; personal hygiene and restriction of movements.

“Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps. We assure all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of PTF to combat the pandemic,” he stated.

Mustapha added that the development had renewed the resolve of the task force to remain focused on the response to COVID-19 in honour of the late chief of staff and other deceased patients.

On the call that all members of the task force that attended the funeral should self-quarantine, SGF said: “I want to assure Nigerians that we are responsible people with family members. We have children, spouses and have friends like you. We won’t do anything as a PTF to put you at risk.”

