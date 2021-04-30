fbpx
FG Tasks States, Stakeholders On Attracting Investors

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER

FG Tasks States, Stakeholders On Attracting Investors

April 30, 20210113
FG Tasks States, Stakeholders On Attracting Investors

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has urged all states and stakeholders to take advantage of initiatives provided by the Federal Government to attract more investors.

He assured the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) of his ministry’s support provided to states in pulling foreign investors into the country.

Adebayo noted that through strategic actions including exposing opportunities available in the country, the right investment would be attracted.

The minister said, “I assure NIPC of the Ministry’s guidance and support to effectively support states to promote, attract and manage domestic and foreign investments.

READ ALSO: AfDB, IFAD, Others Partner On Modernisation Of Food Production

“I urge the states and stakeholders to take advantage of the initiatives which are targeted at making the country a destination of choice for investors and making all Nigerian states ‘investor- ready and investor -friendly’.

“We all must collectively working to ensure that Nigeria is properly positioned to provide first-hand information on the abundant opportunities and advantages in our nation for investors to explore.

“These actions will only help us to attract the right investments to Nigeria and improve on our productivity as a nation, create jobs for our people and revenue generation for our country.”

About Author

FG Tasks States, Stakeholders On Attracting Investors
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 20, 2014074

Osun Budgets N2billion for Power Sub Stations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As a deliberate attempt to achieve its goal of attracting more industries, the Osun state government has concluded plans to build N2billion power sub-statio
Read More
Bond BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 31, 20180109

Bond Yield Shrinks as N300billion Bond Maturity Hits System

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Bond market traded on a bullish note, with yields trending lower by c.20bps d/d, driven by local client demand especially on the short and medium tenure
Read More
Facebook, WHO Unveil New Campaign To Fight COVID-19 Misinformation COVERCOVID-19 NewsMARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSNEWSLETTER
April 5, 20210515

Facebook Unveils New Campaign To Fight COVID-19 Misinformation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram In Nigeria and nine other African countries, Facebook is launching a new campaign in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO) called ‘Together A
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.