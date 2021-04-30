FG Tasks States, Stakeholders On Attracting Investors

April 30, 2021 113

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, has urged all states and stakeholders to take advantage of initiatives provided by the Federal Government to attract more investors.

He assured the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) of his ministry’s support provided to states in pulling foreign investors into the country.

Adebayo noted that through strategic actions including exposing opportunities available in the country, the right investment would be attracted.

The minister said, “I assure NIPC of the Ministry’s guidance and support to effectively support states to promote, attract and manage domestic and foreign investments.

“I urge the states and stakeholders to take advantage of the initiatives which are targeted at making the country a destination of choice for investors and making all Nigerian states ‘investor- ready and investor -friendly’.

“We all must collectively working to ensure that Nigeria is properly positioned to provide first-hand information on the abundant opportunities and advantages in our nation for investors to explore.

“These actions will only help us to attract the right investments to Nigeria and improve on our productivity as a nation, create jobs for our people and revenue generation for our country.”