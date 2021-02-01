fbpx
FG Targets Increased Yam Export, Unveils Storage Facility

FG Targets Increased Yam Export, Unveils Storage Facility

February 1, 2021
The Federal Government has unveiled a yam storage facility at the Faculty of Agriculture, Nasarawa State University in Keffi-Shabu, Lafia, which would promote the export of the commodity from Nigeria.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, in a statement on Sunday said the facility would store 45 to 50 metric tonnes of yam seed and was expected to cover 16 hectares of land when planted.

The minister made known in a statement issued in Abuja by the Chief Information Officer at the ministry, Ezeaja Ikemefuna.

He added that the huge output using clean seed yam would boost production, increase earnings of yam farmers and enhance the export of yam from Nasarawa.

Nanono explained the location of the facility within the university would add value to teaching, research and income generation for farmers in the state, as the yam storage facility would generate about 200 jobs to the value chain.

The Vice Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi-Shabu-Lafia, Prof. Suleiman Mohammed, said the facility would be harnessed to support the Federal Government’s efforts towards improving agricultural productivity.

He said N35m was released by the state government to establish an aeroponics system for seed production, which was also a component of yam value chain.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

