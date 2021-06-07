FG Targets 11,000 MW Power Generation By 2022

June 7, 2021 191

Despite the prevalence of power supply shortfall across the country, the Federal Government has disclosed that it will continue in its effort to improve power generation levels by 2022.

The Federal Government has committed to increasing the country’s power generation to 11,000 megawatts by next year as measures to achieve this are well on course.

The country’s presently generates between 4,000MW and 5,000MW.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria disclosed that it hit a peak power generation of 5,801.6MW in March, which was transmitted to power distribution companies across the country.

According to ThePUNCH, feedback from officials of the Federal Ministry of Power on what the government is doing to improve the country’s power supply is that the ministry was currently working on recommendations contained in the Siemens deal.

The respondents noted that through the Siemens deal, the country would be able to ramp up its power generation to 11,000MW by 2022, as well as supply this quantum of electricity to consumers nationwide.

“The Siemens roadmap is the plan which the government intends to follow through to achieve the 25 gigawatts power generation target,” the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Minister of Power, Aaron Artimas, said.

He added, “It is in three phases. The first phase is meant to deliver 7,000MW at least by this year. By 2022, we target 11,000MW and thereafter the 25,000MW.”

In July 2019, the Federal Government reached an agreement with Siemens for the implementation of a roadmap geared towards solving existing challenges in the country’s power sector and growing the capacity for future power needs in Nigeria.