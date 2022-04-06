fbpx

FG Suspends Salary Of 3,000 Civil Servants Over Failure To Physically Verify Employment

April 6, 20220155
The Federal Government (FG) revealed that over 1,500 workers who presented fake letters of employment to its verification committee have been detected.

Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, made this known during the ‘National Policy Dialogue on Entrenching Transparency in Public Office Recruitment in Nigeria’ organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said the Federal Government has suspended the salary of 3,000 civil servants who failed to present themselves for verification.

The verification exercise is to eradicate fake and illegal recruitment in government agencies.

“Sometimes in March of 2021, this office informed the ICPC that there were quite a number of fake letters of appointments circulating in the ministries,” the civil service chief said.

“At that particular time, we discovered that in just one ministry alone, there were over a thousand individuals bearing fake letters of appointments. And they were already enrolled on the payroll.

“The Office of the Head of Service received another report, this time from the Federal Civil Service Commission itself, forwarding names of over 500 persons in various MDAs that possess fake letters of appointments.”

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

