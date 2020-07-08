FG Suspends Reopening of Schools

The federal government has suspended its earlier plan to reopen schools to enable Nigerian students to participate in scheduled external examinations.

Announcing the suspension after Wednesday’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the State House, the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said Nigerian schools would not be reopened until the COVID-19 pandemic drastically subsides.

Consequently, he said Nigerian students would not participate in Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) scheduled to commence on August 4.

Adamu said the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) had no right to determine resumption date for schools in Nigeria.

He also said Nigerian students would rather be made to lose an academic year than to be exposed to danger.

Source: THISDAY