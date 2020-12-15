fbpx
FG Suspends Issuance of New Free Trade Zone Licenes

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

FG Suspends Issuance of New Free Trade Zone Licenes

December 15, 2020022
FG Suspends Issuance of New Free Trade Zone Licenes

The federal government has suspended the issuance of licences for the operation of free trade zones (FTZs) in the country. This was disclosed by the minister of industry, trade, and investment, Niyi Adebayo.

The minister made the disclosure at the inauguration of a panel created to assess the performance of FTZs.

According to the minister’s spokesman, Ifedayo Sayo, the suspension of the issuance of licences will last for the duration of the panel’s evaluation exercise.

“It is important to note that FTZs in most developed countries have contributed successfully to their industrialisation process,” he said.

READ ALSO: CBN’s Interventions in Forex Market Gives Naira False Sense of Strength – IMF

“The model was adopted by the Asian Tigers and today, most countries, including African countries, are beginning to key into the idea.

“Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), has begun delivery of world-class FTZs across the country.

“However, due to poor implementation, we have yet to take delivery of the dynamic potentials of FTZs as an instrument for economic growth.”

The trade minister lamented that despite having 33 licensed FTZ operators in the country, only 12 are operational due to poor implementation.

“Currently the performance of FTZs licensees has been below expectation and this heavily impacts our ability to deliver on crucial priority areas of the government,” Adebayo said.

“FTZs are key to the nation’s push towards industrialisation and will have a significant impact on Nigeria’s trade and economic fortunes which is greatly required given the current economic challenges.

“Globally, FTZs account for 68 million jobs and generate USD 500 billion annually.

“The sector can be extremely lucrative if executed efficiently and we must aim to improve the operation of our zones.”

Related tags :

About Author

FG Suspends Issuance of New Free Trade Zone Licenes
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Kanye West ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
October 3, 2018039

Kanye West Announces Plan to Record Next Album in Africa on TMZ

Here is the thing, we do not know if the new publicity strategy is to announce and delay albums, but Kanye West has said that he has a really good explanation on why his album did not drop on Saturday
Read More
MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTERPRESS ARTICLES
January 8, 2016019

Finalists Emerge in Power Oil Sponsored ‘Making of the Chef ‘ Cooking Competition

  Top three finalists have emerged in the ongoing Season 2 of Making of the Chef cooking competition organized by Rhodium Global Chef LLC in partnership with Anchor Digital Media and proudly spon
Read More
July 2, 2015619

Apapa Gridlocks: Stakeholders Call for Relocation of Tank Farms

After the last stakeholders’ meeting held at Alausa, to find lasting solutions to the traffic gridlock within Apapa and its environs, stakeholders and residents in the community have agreed that tank
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon