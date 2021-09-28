fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

TOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY

FG Suspends Passports Of Over 2,000 Travellers Over Violation Of COVID Protocol

September 28, 20210172
FG Suspeds Passports Of Over 2,000 Travellers Over Violation Of COVID Protocol

The federal government has stated that it has suspended the passports of over 2,000 in-bound travellers followig their violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

This was disclosed by the National Incident Manager of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC), Mukhtar Mohammed, on Monday, at a media briefing held in Abuja.

Mohammed noted that airports, seaports, and land border surveillance systems have been improved upon , and travellers found to have violated the protocol have been “penalised”.

“Our efforts, in terms of restrictions, have shown that compliance with these measures is actually very low. However, our efforts on compliance at point of entry has been shown to be quite appreciable,” he said.

“Since the anticipation of the third wave, we have strengthened our surveillance system in the airports, seaports, as well as land borders. We have identified certain countries that are very high risk, and provided some level of restriction for passengers arriving from these countries.

READ ALSO: 3,000 Passports Ready For Collection – Immigration Official

“We have included the provision of quarantine for passengers who arrived from restricted countries, and people who evaded these protocols have been penalised by publishing their names, as well as by suspending their passports for one year.

“Let me assure you that so far, we have published the list of over 2,000 people who evaded quarantine in our health facilities. And we have gone ahead to ensure that their passports are suspended. So, for every action, certainly, there are consequences.”

Travellers coming into the country from high-risk countries such as India, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey are required to embark on 14-day quarantine in government-approved facilities.

The Federal Government in May released the names of some passengers who were alleged to have broken he COVID protocol.

About Author

FG Suspends Passports Of Over 2,000 Travellers Over Violation Of COVID Protocol
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

Jumia Travel TOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
March 28, 20190220

Jumia Unveils Cruise Travel To Expand Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Jumia’s hotel and flight marketplace, Jumia Travel, has launched cruise travel to encourage more Nigerians to go on cruise voyages. The launch is also aimed
Read More
NEWSLETTERTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
December 15, 20170185

Hilton Worldwide Unveils First Mobile-Centric Hotel Room

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Giant Hotel Chain, Hilton Worldwide has unveiled it’s”Connected Room,” the First Mobile-Centric Hotel room, to begin Rollout in 2018 The C
Read More
FEATURESTOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITYTRAVEL
December 11, 20152797

5 Mega Reasons to Attend the Calabar Carnival!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Do not tell River State or Benin City, but the Calabar Carnival is simply the single greatest festival in Nigeria! The history of this event, also tagged “A
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.