FG Supports Rescue Efforts At Collapsed 21-Storey Ikoyi Building

The Federal Government has ordered the immediate mobilisation of emergency response to support ongoing rescue operations at the site of the 21-storey building which collapsed on Monday in Lagos.

A statement Tuesday, said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, made this known

She expressed grief and sympathised with the people and government of Lagos state over the tragic incident, which occurred at Gerrard Road, Ikoyi.

The minister also directed immediate mobilisation of NEMA team from the Lagos Territorial Office to assist with the rescue operations at the site.

“This is tragic. I sympathize with the Lagos state government and families of people still trapped inside the rubble.

“We have mobilized immediate rescue operations through the NEMA Team from the Lagos Territorial Office to team up with the state SEMA,” the statement said.

It added that NEMA had also facilitated mobilisation of response involving heavy duty equipment for rescue operations and security for crowd control.

She said, “We pray that through the rescue operatives still on ground at the site, many of those trapped will be rescued.”

