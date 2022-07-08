FG Supports BOI And Others On SME Intervention

Yemi Osinbajo, the Vice President, has applauded the Bank of Industry’s (BOI) numerous intervention programs, which assist the expansion and improvement of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises sector.

According to a statement, Osinbajo, who gave the compliment at the 5th National MSME Awards Dinner in Abuja, also lauded the efforts of the Bank of Agriculture, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, the Corporate Affairs Commission, and the Standards Organization of Nigeria among others in fostering the expansion of MSMEs.

The Vice President launched the National MSME Awards in 2018 to support the National MSME Clinics’ initiatives, encourage, and recognize exceptional MSMEs operating in Nigeria.

It stated that the 2022 edition of the awards was the fifth in the series and held on the 2022 World MSME Day as declared by the United Nations, with entries of 14,020 from businesses across the country.

Speaking at the event, the Vice President said that the relentless drive, energy and creativity of young Nigerians are the guarantee that the country will prosper and provide jobs and opportunities for the millions of youths coming into the job market yearly.

Praising the steadfastness and contributions of young entrepreneurs who won prizes at the event, the Vice President said, “These MSMEs tell the story of our country’s great economic future.