FG, State Govs To Discuss Fuel, Electricity Prices

February 22, 2021016
State governors and delegates from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation will have a meeting with the federal government on Thursday over fuel and electricity price hikes, as stated by the federal goverment.

This disclosure was made by Labour Minister Chris Ngige during a chat with journalists.

It is hoped that the meeting would bring a solution to the renewed fears of a spike in the prices of fuel and electricity.

Ngige said, “As for the issue of the price of PMS, it is a work in progress. The governors are to discuss this on Thursday at the National Economic Council and hopefully there will be a way out of the situation.”

Speaking on the report on PMS pricing in the country, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba said that the labour congress was not in agreement with what was contained in the report.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Imports 62% Cooking Gas In January Amid Huge Local Resources

He said, “This means that we import 100 percent of all the PMS used in the country, whereas we have refineries.

“The reports were presented, and we pointed out areas that we are not comfortable with and also made some suggestions which will form the basis of decisions on the matter.”

A Little Information

Just recently, the NNPC dismissed stories of a hike in the price of fuel.

In a statement, the regulatory body stated that it was still in an ongoing engagement with organised labour to work out a practical framework.

It cautioned marketers to desist from hoarding Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to avoid artificial scarcity.

FG, State Govs To Discuss Fuel, Electricity Prices
