FG, State Government Must Increase Investments In Tourism

February 9, 2022

The newly appointed National President of Skal International (Nigeria), Mr. Daisi Olotu, says Nigeria including federal and state government must increase investments in tourism, saying the sector hold huge potential for the economic growth and development of the country.

According to him, Nigeria has very robust tourism opportunities which must be harnessed to create jobs and enhance economic growth.

Skal which is an international non-governmental organization has a membership of over 22,000 persons including senior members and professionals of the tourism industry. It has over 500 clubs in 87 countries worldwide. Skal International brings together all levels of industry practitioners in travel and tourism.

Olotu said the strength of Skal members and their enormous influence could help the market as Nigeria is one of the major leading tourist destinations despite challenges encountered.

Olotu, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Dees Travels and Tours Limited, the travel arm of Dees Holdings would be inaugurated alongside his executives on February 11, 2022, to oversee the activities of the club in Nigeria.

He also gave emphasis to the sheer strength of its 22,000 members worldwide including its Nigerian members, saying it could help the market in Nigeria to achieve accelerated growth.

He said, “If we start with the Africa Area Committee congress, key industry players within Africa, will gather in Nigeria to have firsthand experience of Nigeria’s tourism culture

“It will bring about positive publicity and increase in revenue, not to mention the impact on our economy if Nigeria could host over 5,000 people during the World Congress”

“They have done it in some countries like Mexico, USA, China, South Africa, Kenya, Canada, just to mention a few, the impact cannot be over emphasized.

“I was privileged to be one of the representatives from Nigeria to attend these congresses.” He further emphasized that tourism as an industry is bigger than the oil industry