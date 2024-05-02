FG Starts Payment Of N2.75 billion Compensation To Affected Property Owners

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the federal government began compensating property owners who lost their properties due to demolitions necessary for the building of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, which runs from channel 0 to channel 3. The compensation payments totaled N2.75 billion.

The Works Minister, David Umahi, disclosed this information in a statement on Wednesday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos State.

Speaking to the stakeholders and property owners, Umahi stated that further compensation is anticipated in the next few days.

“Today, we are paying over N2 billion in compensation from Channel 0 to Channel 3.

“So, I will invite the controller Lagos to stamp and sign and with this, the contractors can now go ahead confidently within the right of ways and then will also give a copy to the numerators to go ahead. We have rerouted a number of places.

“I wish to flag off the compensation from channel 0 to channel 3 in the total sum of N2.75 billion,” Umahi said.

Backstory

The 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is being built by the Federal Government and is intended to pass through nine states with two spurs that connect to the Northern States. Construction on the project began in March.

David Umahi, the Minister of Works, revealed this to Hitech Construction Company Ltd. at the ceremonial handover of the first phase, which comprises a 47.47-kilometer dual carriageway.

Umahi disclosed that concrete pavement will be used in the construction of the road. He said that Hitech Construction Company Limited has made great strides, finishing 1.3 kilometers of the necessary filling, since the Federal Government granted the contract.

In the following month, the government established a committee tasked with the responsibilities of reviewing, assessing and compensation of landowners affected by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Expressway.

Umahi said that the committee, comprising members drawn from the ministry, Lagos State, affected communities, and other stakeholders, has primary responsibilities that include verifying the eligibility of claimants, assessing the dimensions of affected properties, and determining the appropriate compensation amounts.