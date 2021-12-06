FG Spent $29m On COVID-19 Vaccine – Health Minister

December 6, 2021 208

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire revealed that Federal Government (FG) has spent at least $29 million to procure the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines For Nigeria.

“We have procured Johnson and Johnson, about 40 million doses, at about $29 million. The 40 million doses will come in stages. We have not requested that they be brought in bulk because we are going to be receiving them as we are dispensing them,” the health minister said.

“In addition to that, we have received doses from partners, friends, and other countries all going through the Covax facility and the Covax facility collates all vaccines that other countries want to give to us.”

Omicron Variant

Ehanire while reacting to the fears posed by the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, he called on countries to join hands to confront the new health challenge in the world.

The health minister said the variant has not been classified as deadly, as there has not been any case of fatality nor severe illness reported yet.

“Up till now, it cannot be classified as deadly because zero fatalities have been reported. No severe illness has been reported,” he explained.

“The United Kingdom has reported about 246, about 86 in the last 24 hours but they have not reported any fatalities or any severe illness.”

On the ban imposed by some countries against Nigerian travellers in a bid to contain the spread of Omicron, he expressed unhappiness over the development.