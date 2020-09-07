FG Spends ₦5 billion Monthly on IDPs in North-east – Senate Committee

The Senate Committee on Special Duties has revealed that the federal government spends N5 billion monthly to cater for the victims of insurgency in the north-eastern part of the country.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Yusuf Yusuf, disclosed this in an interview with journalists at the weekend in Abuja on the outcome of his panel members’ recent visit to the North-east geopolitical zone.

Yusuf, however, explained that no amount of resources was adequate to sustain the 2.7 million displaced persons in the various camps.

He lamented that most of the victims of insurgency were eager to return home and fend for themselves but many of their villages were still inaccessible.

He noted with concern that Nigeria might witness a major crisis from the IDPs who are mostly orphans below the age of 18, if nothing was done to get them back to their villages

He said, “It is a very sad thing that I have seen in the IDP camps. There are 2.7 million people in the IDP camps across the northeastern states.

“No amount of resources that can sustain or take care of their palliatives.

“The government and the development partners are doing their best but the resources are very small.

“We cannot sustain spending the N5billion a month to take care of these people.

“We cannot continue to believe that the IDP syndrome should continue. We must exit it at one time or the other. It is a sad thing.

“There are children who are orphans in all respect and most of them are below the age of 18. It’s a time bomb waiting to explode.

“All of us, what we should do is to work together, accept the fact that security is important, the security agents should be given enough courage because the government is doing its own best but the security agencies, though they are trying, their best is not enough.

“The people in the IDP camps want to go back to their homes, and there is no reason why they shouldn’t go back.

“All hands must be on deck and make sure that security is provided

for them to go back to their homes so that we can reduce the mounting pressure on our resources to take care of the IDPs,”

Source: THISDAY