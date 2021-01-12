fbpx
FG Signs MoU For Construction Of $1.959 billion Kano to Maradi Railway

January 12, 2021
The $1.959 billion Kano to Maradi (Niger Republic) rail line project received a boost as the Federal Government and multinational engineering, and construction company, Mota- Engil Group signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the project.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on behalf of the Federal Government while Antonio Gvoea, managing director of Mota- Engil Group, signed on behalf of the firm, the signing ceremony held in Abuja.

The project is designed to run through three states in the north, they include; Kano, Jigawa, and Katsina States, the railway terminates in Niger Republic territory.

It will link cities such as Danbatta, Kazaure, Daura, Mashi, Katsina, and Jibiya in Nigeria.

“The 283.750-kilometre rail line besides developing freight and passenger transport as it will be integrated with road transport will make a great contribution to the local economy as well as an important development in the social sector, ” a statement by Eric Ejiekwe, director, press and public relations, ministry of transportation, quoted Amaechi to have said.

The project is expected to be completed in three years. The Permanent Secretary, Transportation Ministry, Magdalene Ajani was present at the signing, also present was the Ministry’s Director of Legal Services, Pius Oteh, and Cameron Beverley, head of legal, Mota- Engil Group.

Kola Abdulkarim, director, Mota- Engil Group; Yusuf Tuggar, Nigerian ambassador to Germany; Hadiza Bala-Usman, managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), among others were also present at the signing.

