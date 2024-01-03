FG Shuts Down 18 Foreign Universities Operating in Nigeria Over Fake Degrees

In a bid to combat the proliferation of “degree mills” and protect unsuspecting Nigerians, the Federal Government has taken decisive action by closing down 18 foreign universities operating in Nigeria. The affected institutions, five from the United States, six from the United Kingdom, and three from Ghana, have been described as purveyors of fake degrees.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) announced the ban, emphasizing that the listed universities had not been licensed by the Federal Government, violating the Education (National Minimum Standards, etc.) Act of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. Among the institutions facing closure are the University of Applied Sciences & Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin, Volta University College in Ghana, and the International University, Missouri, USA, with Kano and Lagos Study Centres.

The NUC urged the general public, especially parents and prospective undergraduates, to avoid enrolling in these institutions. The move is part of efforts to enhance the integrity of education and prevent the country from becoming a hub for unaccredited foreign universities.

In a related development, the Federal Ministry of Education has temporarily suspended the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates from the Republic of Benin and Togo. The decision comes in response to an undercover investigative report by the Daily Nigerian newspaper, exposing the sale of fake university degrees by a Beninese institution. The report revealed how a journalist obtained a degree within six weeks and participated in the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

Expressing concern over the certificate racketeering exposed by the report, the Ministry of Education stated that the suspension of the evaluation and accreditation of certificates from Benin and Togo would remain in effect pending the outcome of investigations. The ministry called on the public to provide useful information to assist the investigative committee.

The statement also emphasized that the issue of unaccredited institutions, operating either on paper or clandestinely, is a global problem. The ministry assured Nigerians of its commitment to addressing the challenge, enforcing regulatory measures, and holding accountable any officials found to be involved in unethical practices.

The move underscores the government’s determination to safeguard the educational system, promote transparency, and protect individuals from falling victim to fraudulent institutions issuing fake degrees. The Ministry of Education pledged to continue reviewing its strategies to address loopholes and prevent the occurrence of such incidents in the future.