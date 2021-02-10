fbpx
FG Should Provide Funds For Establishment Of Ranches – Northern Governors

AGRIC BUSINESSNEWS

February 10, 2021028
Northern Governors called on the Federal Government to provide funding for the establishment of ranches across the region.

Simon Lalong who is the current Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, during an appearance on Channels Television said “the Governors have been in support of ranching for quite some time.

And, with the rise of banditry – which he said was linked to cattle rustling – and the recent quit notices being bandied across the country, ranching offers the “the only way to control the insecurity,” Mr. Lalong said.

“We were advising the federal government to also give grants to states that are ready with land,” he said.

“We are not saying that it is compulsory for states that are not ready. But many states in the North are ready.

“We need some grants to start so that these people will not be moving here and there. We need to also keep them in one place. It is a business, so definitely, that’s the only way to control the insecurity.”

Lalong, who also serves as the Governor of Plateau State, said all stakeholders, including members of cattle herders associations across the country, were on board with the idea of ranching.

READ ALSO: FG Plans New Vehicle Ownership Scheme For Nigerians

“But there is this lack of funds to the state, there is lack of encouragement to the state,” he said.

For example, Mr. Lalong revealed that the Plateau State Government has readied 74,000 hectares for the ranching exercise but needs funding to develop the project.

“When you start restricting people, you must provide alternatives,” he said.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

