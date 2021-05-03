FG Should Consider Adoption Of SME Accelerator Programmes – NEPZA

May 3, 2021 64

To further support the burgeoning Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sector in the country, the Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Adesoji Adesugba, suggested the adoption of accelerator programmes.

He noted that adopting programmes for growth for SMEs as observed in Kenya by the Federal Government would go a long way for smaller companies.

This was stated at the virtual 2021 World Intellectual Property Day Symposium.

Adesugba stated the willingness of NEPZA to push for the introduction of more programmes that would aid the growth and development of the country’s economy through the support of small businesses.

He said, “With more than 60 million Nigerians engaged in SMEs, the federal government will do good to consider the adoption of programs similar to Kenya’s to boost growth for these smaller companies.

“The management of NEPZA is willing to canvass the support and approval of Mr. President for definite and sustainable initiatives that can help in the growth and development of national economy through the robust participation of the SMEs.

“In line with our plans to develop sectorial SEZs for different industries such as Medical SEZ, Agro-allied, Textile, etc.

“We may seek a strategic alliance with SMEDAN and the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to develop a joint SEZ program for SMEs.

“The national objectives for the adoption of the export processing zones scheme include promotion of job and wealth creation; foreign direct investment; technology transfer; foreign exchange earnings; backward integration/ linkages, and the government and NEPZA are fully committed to achieving this onerous mission.

“Since inception many other zones have been established. As of December 2020, a total number of 43 zones has been established and now at different stages of development and operation.”