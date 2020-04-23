FG Shares Food Palliatives To FCT Residents amid Coronavirus Lockdown

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq has handed over COVID-19 Food Palliatives to the FCT Administration at the National Youth Service Orientation Camp in Kubwa, Abuja.

The palliatives include 10 trucks of rice, two trucks of vegetable oil and grains and would be distributed to the poor, vulnerable, and people living with disabilities.

According to the Minister, the palliatives approved by the Nigerian Government are for the three lockdown locations, Lagos, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, to achieve the stay at home order.

“In view of the hardship citizens may face, President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development to expand the Safety Net Programmes to include more vulnerable people whose conditions are at risk as a result of the COVID -19 pandemic.’’

According to the Minister “on April 1, 2020, the Ministry commenced the 2-month advance payment of N20,000 under the Conditional Cash Transfer scheme to existing beneficiaries on the National Social Register starting with Kwali, FCT.”

She further disclosed that the Home Grown Feeding Programme would also start in other states after Lagos, Ogun, and FCT, by adopting a door to door voucher distribution system for states already on the programme. These vouchers would allocate collection time to avoid overcrowding and would be redeemed at designated distribution sites.

“The Ministry has approved the disbursement of Trader-Moni loans to traders that depend on daily income as a means of survival, as well as Market Moni for those that provide other essential services, priority will be given to verified beneficiaries in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun, then nationwide,’’ she said.

Receiving the Palliatives, the FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello thanked Mr. President for the gesture and promised to distribute the food items to the targeted beneficiaries.

Also present at the handover ceremony were; the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, and the Permanent Secretary of FCT, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa.

Source: VON