FG Seeks To Transform Agricultural Commodities Into Value-Added Products

July 12, 20210131
The Federal Government has disclosed its intention to transform agricultural Commodities from their “natural state” to a “value-added state”.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mariam Katagum, in Bauchi State, while commissioning the Bauchi Office of the Nigeria Agri-business and Agro-Industry Development Initiative (NAADI).

Katagum noted that the government was working to grow the non-oil sector and improve the country’s manufacturing sector.

She said that the plan was in harmony with the incumbent administration’s strategy of economic diversification.

The minister said, “This initiative is very strategic, towards implementing the economic diversification agenda of this present administration, an effort anchored on the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) and by extension the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).

“The plan also seeks to develop the non-oil sector to boost production, encourage value addition and export, for increased foreign exchange earnings, wealth and job creation.

“This initiative undoubtedly will enhance manufacturing process to transform agricultural commodities from natural state to value-added state, leading to the production of agro-industry products.

“The intention is to unlock the high premium latent value of agricultural commodities, for players in the Agribusiness and Agro-industrial sub-sector, for the overall satisfaction of consumers, so as to revamp the sub-sector.”

