fbpx
FG Seeks To Reduce Number Of Years Landlords Demand Rent From Tenants

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTIONSPORTS

FG Seeks To Reduce Number Of Years Landlords Demand Rent From Tenants

April 29, 20210103
FG Seeks To Reduce Number Of Years Landlords Demand Rent From Tenants

The Federal Government has expressed intentions to improve the housing deficit in the country, and one way it plans on doing so is to ensure that the rent burden placed on tenants is reduced.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, on Thursday while inspecting the Federal Government Housing Project on the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

He appealed to the National Council on Lands Housing and Urban Development to visit their State Assemblies and push for legislation that seeks to reduce the number of years landlords request as rent.

The minister said, “We believe that if individuals and private landlords can review downward the number of years demanded for rent, the pressure of looking for two or three years rent by the tenants will reduce.

READ ALSO: FG Saves N133bn On Fertilizer Subsidy

“That is one of our appeals to National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development as they are meeting in Jos.

“I am appealing to them that they should go to their various State Assemblies after the meeting and pass legislation that will reduce the number of years landlords demand as rent from tenants.

“I believe if this can be done, the pressure on tenants will be minimised.”

Speaking on the ongoing housing project, he said that work would end as planned.

About Author

FG Seeks To Reduce Number Of Years Landlords Demand Rent From Tenants
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Buhari COVEREDUCATION & TRAININGNEWSLETTER
March 23, 20190259

Engineering Graduates Will no Longer be Assigned to Teach by NYSC, in Newly Amended Law

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja assented to Engineers (Registration etc) Amendment Bill, 2019, which among others, bars the National Youth Ser
Read More
D'Banj NEWSNEWSLETTER
June 19, 20200159

IGP Orders Investigation Into Rape Claim Against D’Banj

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered a probe into the allegation of rape levelled against singer D’Banj by Seyitan Babatayo. The IGP
Read More
NEWSLETTERSPORTS
April 1, 20190185

Tottenham Falls at Anfield as Liverpool Return to Top of EPL Table

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Liverpool moved back top of the Premier League in dramatic fashion as Toby Alderweireld’s last-minute own goal beat Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield on Sunday. Jurg
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.