FG Seeks To Reduce Number Of Years Landlords Demand Rent From Tenants

April 29, 2021 103

The Federal Government has expressed intentions to improve the housing deficit in the country, and one way it plans on doing so is to ensure that the rent burden placed on tenants is reduced.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Raji Fashola, on Thursday while inspecting the Federal Government Housing Project on the Ibadan-Oyo Expressway, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

He appealed to the National Council on Lands Housing and Urban Development to visit their State Assemblies and push for legislation that seeks to reduce the number of years landlords request as rent.

The minister said, “We believe that if individuals and private landlords can review downward the number of years demanded for rent, the pressure of looking for two or three years rent by the tenants will reduce.

“That is one of our appeals to National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development as they are meeting in Jos.

“I am appealing to them that they should go to their various State Assemblies after the meeting and pass legislation that will reduce the number of years landlords demand as rent from tenants.

“I believe if this can be done, the pressure on tenants will be minimised.”

Speaking on the ongoing housing project, he said that work would end as planned.