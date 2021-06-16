FG Seeks Reps Approval For Regulation Of Social Media

June 16, 2021 129

The Federal Government has asked the House of Representatives to enact a law that would regulate social and online media in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Wednesday, urged members of the green chamber to consider amending the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) act in order to enable the agency regulate social and online media.

The House Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values organized the public hearing on a bill to amend the NBC act.

Section two (b) of the NBC act states: “(1) The Commission shall have [the] responsibility of: Receiving, processing and considering applications for the establishment, ownership or operation of radio and television stations including (i) cable television services, direct satellite broadcast and any other medium of broadcasting.”

Mohammed is seeking enabling legislation that will allow the commission to also be able to regulate the online media in addition to other channels of broadcasting.

The minister said: “I want to add here specifically that internet broadcasting and all online media should be included in this because we have a responsibility to monitor contents, including Twitter.”

The Minister’s proposal comes about six days after the NBC directed all social media platforms and online broadcasting service providers operating in Nigeria to apply for a broadcast license.

The government’s action reverberates fears that the Buhari administration is muzzling free speech and internet freedom — the government has insisted otherwise.

Stakeholders in the media industry who were present at the public hearing, opposed the move and called for the house panel to make the NBC more independent of the Minister’s control.

Akin Akingbulu, executive director of the Institute for Media and Society, said the commission should not receive directives from the minister.

“The power to give directives to the commission, vested in the minister of information in section six should be removed and replaced with powers which include policy formulation for the broadcasting sector,” he said.

He added that the minister should be involved in the “negotiation of international agreements, notifying the commission of the policy direction of government and ensuring that the independence of the commission is protected at all times.”

In their joint submission, the International Press Centre (IPC) and the Centre for Media Law and Advocacy said the appointment of the NBC board should be subject to the confirmation of the national assembly.

“The conduct of the NBC has over time presented it as an extension of the minister of information and culture which rarely acts independently,” they said.

Although no connection has been drawn, the government began moves to license social media companies after Twitter took down a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari, after stating that the message violates its policy.

Two days after the incident, the federal government suspended Twitter in Nigeria and directed NBC to “immediately commence the process of licensing all OTT and social media operations in Nigeria”.