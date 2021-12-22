fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

FG Secures $700m World Bank Loan For Water Supply

December 22, 20210130
World Bank Raises Nigeria's Economic Growth To 1.8%

The Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, has revealed that the Federal Government has secured a $700m loan from the World Bank for specific water projects in the country.

The Minister made this known in an interview with journalists on Monday night during the maiden edition of the Rewards and Recognition Awards ceremony organised by the ministry in Abuja.

He said seven states, comprising Imo, Delta, Bauchi, Ekiti, Katsina, Kaduna, and Plateau, were expected to benefit from the first tranche of the loan.

According to him, the duty of the Federal Government in the area of water supply is to provide support to states as most of the problems associated with water supply in the country are the responsibilities of state governments.

“What Nigerians need to understand is that the Federal Government is not responsible for providing water in their taps; that is the responsibility of state governments and that is why we don’t have a federal water board.

“We are just trying hard to support them (states). All the incentives, like the P-WASH (Plan–Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) Action Plan, declaration of a state of emergency by the President, and many more are efforts by the Federal Government to push the states to invest more in water.

“The states are primarily responsible for providing water for the people. If they don’t invest, what can we do? We have drawn the policies; we have done so many things.

“We are the first to even put a budget line to support state governments for water supply.

“We have been able to generate from the World Bank $700m. This money is not going to be spent by the Federal Government; it is going to the states for them to improve their water supply situation.

“There is nothing the Federal Government has not done. It is left to the states; Some are doing very well, while some are not doing as much as we wanted,” he said.

States Earned N751.17bn From Road Tax, Other Taxes In 3years -NBS

About Author

FG Secures $700m World Bank Loan For Water Supply
David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist with an interest in markets and the economy. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 19, 20130249

Anambra Poll: INEC Tells Aggrieved Parties To Go To Court

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the uproar and protest that greeted the Anambra State governorship election that was conducted on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Com
Read More
Dollar BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
August 24, 20180469

Dollar Surges After Five-Day Slide as Fed Conference Begins

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The U.S. dollar snapped a five-day losing streak and the euro fell on Thursday, with the greenback boosted by a new round of trade tariffs amid negotiations
Read More
Nigeria's Records 505 New Cases Of COVID COVERCOVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
August 1, 20200331

Nigeria Records 462 New Cases of COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria has recorded 462 new cases of COVID-19 in sixteen States bringing the total number of persons who have tested positive in the country to 43,151. The
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.