fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSLETTERSHIPPING & PORT SERVICES

FG Scraps Import Duty Charges On Ships Acquired by Nigerians

October 7, 20210164
G Scraps Import Duty Charges On Ships Acquired by Nigerians

The Federal Government has scrapped import duty payments on vessels acquired by Nigerians.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, at the maiden edition of the Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) in Lagos on Tuesday. He stated that the move was targeted at encouraging the indigenous acquisition of vessels.

Jamoh, who represented the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said, “We have received an approval for zero import duty for ships from the Federal Ministry of Transportation. We got the letter from the office of the Permanent Secretary some days ago. However, we would not officially announce the new development unless Transport Ministry does.

“As the Minister said during the flag-off ceremony of wreck removal upper Friday, I want to reiterate that there is a prioritized need for the Nigerian maritime sector to be more united in a bid to advocate for issues of common interest and beneficial to the nation.”

READ ALSO: Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today October 7, 2021

The NIMASA DG said the maritime industry cannot record desired progress without security, “and we are pushing towards that and the major issue is to sustain the tempo”.

“All modes of transportation, be it rail, road and air, have enjoyed incentives – only the shipping sector. We are pushing for two types of incentives, fiscal and monetary, and I am pleased to announce that the fiscal has been granted.

“The Federal Government have granted the physical incentive which is zero import duty for ship owners and what is remaining is the monetary one and we are interfacing with stakeholders on this.’’

Jamoh argued that no nation could develop without the maritime industry noting that the country’s aspiration to be a maritime country was not debatable but necessary.

Also, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime, advocated robust debate on harnessing the potentials of the maritime industry

About Author

FG Scraps Import Duty Charges On Ships Acquired by Nigerians
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NEWSLETTERREAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION
September 28, 20170273

Over 50 Construction Firms Bid for 35.6km Road projects in Kano

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Zonal Coordinator of the Agricultural Transformation Agenda Support Program Phase 1 (ATASP-1), Malam Auwalu Ado Shehu has revealed that over 50 construction
Read More
Nissan Navara AUTOMOBILENEWSLETTER
April 11, 20190395

Nissan to Invest ¥23.9 Billion for Production of Latest Navara Model in South Africa

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nissan Motor Co. plans to invest a further 3 billion rand (¥23.9 billion) in its South African plant to prepare for production of the latest version of the
Read More
ASI down by 3.12 percent BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
March 13, 20200370

Investors Lose ₦456.96 billion as All-Share Index Drops by 3.72 percent

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The sell-offs witnessed in the Nigerian bourse persisted on Thursday, as the All-Share index fell by 3.72 percent to close at 22,695.88. Investors lost abou
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.