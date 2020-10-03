FG Says It is Extending Lagos-Kano-Katsina Railway to Niger for Economic Gains

October 3, 2020 13

The federal government yesterday explained that it is extending the Lagos-Kano-Katsina railway lines to the border town of Marradi in Niger Republic for economic and commercial considerations in favour of Nigeria.

The proposal, for which a $1.959 billion loan is being processed from China, had come under severe criticisms by some Nigerians, who argue that extending a railway line to Marradi with a loan, should not be the priority of cash-strapped Nigeria now.

But the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, at different media events marshaled points to justify the railway plan.

The information minister, while speaking on a live television programme in Abuja said the rail extension “is intended for Nigeria to take economic advantages of import and export of Niger Republic, Chad and Burkina Faso, which are landlocked countries.”

Mohammed said contrary to disinformation by some commentators on the rail extension project, the decision was taken in the economic interest of Nigeria.

The Minister explained: “I think there has been a lot of disinformation and total lack of information over that linking of Lagos, Kano, Katsina railway to Marradi. The wisdom behind it is that Niger, Chad, and Burkina Faso are all landlocked, meaning that they do not have access to sea.

“What this means is that most of their imports and exports have to go through neighbouring countries’ seaports like Cotonou in Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana. Because we do not have a road infrastructure that will encourage Niger Republic to use our seaports, we believe that we will be able to take over their imports and exports with the rail linkage.

“The simple reason, therefore, is to strengthen the economy of Nigeria. For now, Niger Republic use the seaports of Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana and the exporters go through the stress, challenges and time of being on the road from Cotonu, Lome or Accra to their country.

“But by the time we link them from Katsina to Marradi, it will be easier for us to take over the business.

“There is nothing like territorial expansion, it is purely economic, we are taking advantage of the proximity and efficiency of rail system.”

