FG Says Abuja-Kaduna Train Services To Commence Operation Soon

The Federal Ministry of Transportation said on Friday that train service between Abuja and Kaduna will beginn sing.

This was revealed by Mu’azu Sambo, the Nigerian minister of transportation, to media in Abuja. Only 48 hours had passed since the terrorists liberated the 23 remaining victims.

On March 28, 2022, terrorists attacked train passengers traveling between Abuja and Kaduna, capturing 168 people and killing 8. Since then, the victims have been disclosed in waves, with the final 23 being the most recent.

When asked about when train service would restart, the minister said that it would have been incredibly callous to do so knowing well well that the victims and their loved ones were suffering through agony.

Sambo stated that in order to restart train operation, security measures, including both long- and short-term plans, have to be put in place to prevent a repeat of the incident. As the government would not approve the payment of a ransom, the minister demanded that no ransom was paid to ensure the release of the victims.

However, there is a committee made up of some retired generals and public officers of high-ranking status who supported the security agencies throughout the process of securing the release of the victims, he said.

“Categorically, this government does not support ransom payment. No kobo was paid to secure the release of the 23 remaining victims and other ones as well.”

Speaking further, Sambo noted that victims were supposed to be in Abuja today, precisely at the Ministry of Transportation, but they were going to hospitals to ensure that they were in good health condition. Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Magdalene Ajani, said all released victims had access to health care services, including post-trauma care, to ensure adequate rehabilitation.