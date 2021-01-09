fbpx
FG Says Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road Project To End During This Administration

January 9, 2021
The Ministry of Works assured Nigerians that the ongoing Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road work will be complete before the current administration ends in 2023.

This was disclosed by the Director of Highways Construction and Rehabilitation of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), Funso Adebiyi.

Adebiyi, in a statement released by the ministry’s Deputy Director of Press, Salisu Haiba, said that the ministry was satisfied with the ongoing work on the road.

The statement read, “We are satisfied with the quality of work going on and we are working to increase the pace of work.

“Work is going on simultaneously on all sections of both lanes of the dual carriage 375km long road from Abuja to Kaduna and to Kano.”

It was also disclosed that the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road had initially been scheduled for rehabilitation but was later scheduled for full reconstruction.

Adebiyi said that over 100km of road along the road had been completed, and another 40km along the Kaduna-Zaria section had also been completed.

He said, “We have made a lot of progress. Over 100km, although not at a stretch, have been completed under section one to three (Abuja-Kano).

“Also, 40km has been completed under section two (Kaduna-Zaria), and 70km completed under section three (Zaria-Kano).”

Work on the road began in 2018, with a projection of 36 months to completion.

Adebiyi disclosed that some sections of the road were experiencing some level of completion, while some were undergoing rehabilitation.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

