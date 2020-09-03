FG Sanctions Full Reopening of Schools

The federal government has asked school administrators to start preparing for the full reopening of schools.

Sani Aliyu, national coordinator of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, gave the directive at the PTF briefing on Thursday.

Aliyu, who directed them to conduct risk assessment, said the reopening would be done in phases.

“For educational institutions which include daycare, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions. Educational institutions should begin the process of working towards potentially reopening within this phase,” he said.

“However, we strongly recommend that states conduct risk assessment to ensure all schools are at a level of compliance and create a monitoring mechanism to assess, create, and monitor this level of preparedness.

Meanwhile, daycare centres should remain closed until this level of risk is assessed. If there will be opening of schools, it must be stage and preferably carried out in phases to ensure that this does not pose a risk to the public and in particular to vulnerable groups that might end up getting infected by students going back home.”

The federal government had ordered a nationwide closure of schools in March to check the spread of COVID-19.

But in July, the government approved reopening of schools for students who are currently sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Source:The Cable