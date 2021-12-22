fbpx

FG Restores Emirates Flight Schedule To Nigeria

December 22, 20210148
FG Restores Emirates Flight Schedule to Nigeria

The Federal Government has restored Emirates’ winter flight schedule to Nigeria following the offering of daily slots to Air Peace at the Dubai Airports, DXB.

This is contained in a letter to the Emirates Country Manager, Nigeria signed by the Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu dated 21st December 2021.

The letter read, “Following further consultation with various stakeholders and the letter from the Dubai CAA with reference number DCAA/ASA/N-3/016 dated 17th December 2021 offering Air peace airlines daily slots at Dubai airports, I wish to inform you the reinstatement of the Ministerial approval of Emirates Airlines winter schedule”.

“This approval is predicated on compliance with Dubai travel protocols as released by the Dubai airports on Friday 26th November as it affects passengers.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Federal Government reduced emirates airlines entry into Nigeria to once a week through Abuja airport. The airline then suspended its operations in Nigeria.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

